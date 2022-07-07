Westside Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,717.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 55.8% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 195,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 69,940 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $31.31.

