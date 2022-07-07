Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $107.58 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.70. The company has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

