Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 37,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $85.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.90 and its 200 day moving average is $95.87. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $108.15.

