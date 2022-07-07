Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) by 104.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $6.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.