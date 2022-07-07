Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $212,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 59,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $61.35 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.41 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average is $71.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

