Westside Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) by 263.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,367 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,488 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

PLSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered Pulse Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of PLSE opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $29.16.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

