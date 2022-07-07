Westside Investment Management Inc. Invests $820,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,634 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,307 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 87,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $540,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $42.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.