Westside Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 8,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.77 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.11 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

