Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KARS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

KARS opened at $34.77 on Thursday. KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99.

