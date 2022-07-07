Westside Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SimpliFi Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

IEF stock opened at $102.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.29. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $97.99 and a 12-month high of $118.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

