Westside Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

Plug Power stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

