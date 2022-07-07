Westside Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,773,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.6% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 377.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,934,000 after acquiring an additional 287,177 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.84. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.94 and a 1 year high of $86.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.079 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.