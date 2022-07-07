Westside Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 7,726.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Evergy by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,032,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,258 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Evergy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,271,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,087,000 after buying an additional 1,266,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,481,000 after buying an additional 1,192,407 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,824,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,674,000 after purchasing an additional 484,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $34,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $64.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.21.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Evergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.