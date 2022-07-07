Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 646 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,582,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,655,000 after acquiring an additional 420,901 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,443,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,061,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 553.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 197,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after buying an additional 167,336 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,160,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,445,000 after buying an additional 140,643 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $53.81 on Thursday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average is $57.49.

