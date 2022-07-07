Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 82 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,053,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $145.99 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.78 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.45.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKI. Barclays began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.84.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

