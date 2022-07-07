Westside Investment Management Inc. Takes $56,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $188,577,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,981 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after purchasing an additional 852,538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,740,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 475,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $24,092,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE OKE opened at $54.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average is $63.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.