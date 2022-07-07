Westside Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,451,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,434,000 after purchasing an additional 64,135 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 614,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,018,000 after purchasing an additional 48,630 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $61.56 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.61.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

