Westside Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $56.65 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.56.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

