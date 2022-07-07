Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

WHG opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.20. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $27.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.22 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 7.94%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

In other news, insider Leah Bennett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jcp Investment Management, Llc sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $376,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

