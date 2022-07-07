Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Position Boosted by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 129,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.3% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $33.93 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.80.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.