Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $756,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 405,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $352.33 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

