Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.10

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.10 and traded as low as $19.80. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 1,165,110 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOPEY. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth $629,000.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

