Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) PT Lowered to GBX 640

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 800 ($9.69) to GBX 640 ($7.75) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WKPPF opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $13.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

