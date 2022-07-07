WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.58.

Several research firms have commented on WSPOF. Desjardins lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$177.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

WSPOF opened at $108.78 on Friday. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.95.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

