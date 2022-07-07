Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Price Target Cut to $2.60

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.70 to $2.60 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.51% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zhihu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.08.
Shares of ZH opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. Zhihu has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $12.68.
Zhihu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zhihu (ZH)
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.