Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Price Target Cut to $2.60

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.70 to $2.60 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zhihu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Shares of ZH opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. Zhihu has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $12.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZH. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zhihu by 35.0% during the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 125.5% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 101,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 241.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 89,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

