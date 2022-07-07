Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Account Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,356 shares of company stock worth $1,447,341. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $178.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.01. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

