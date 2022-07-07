Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.75.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $338.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $346.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $300.85 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 87.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

