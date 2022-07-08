1,171 Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQM. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 52,596 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $89.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.83. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $2.7872 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $11.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.50%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 201.09%.

SQM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

