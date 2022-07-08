1,790 Shares in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Acquired by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Park National in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Park National by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Park National by 3,717.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Park National during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Park National during the 4th quarter valued at $821,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park National stock opened at $122.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.78. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $145.33.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $109.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.02 million. Park National had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 32.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Park National’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

