1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Upgraded to “Buy” by BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $22,685,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Addition Three General Partner L.P. grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. now owns 9,107,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,914,000 after buying an additional 1,954,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 1,878.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 72,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

