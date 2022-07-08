2,007 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Acquired by Bell Bank

Bell Bank acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $229.43 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.37 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.52.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.00.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.