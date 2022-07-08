2,200 Shares in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Anterix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Anterix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Anterix in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Anterix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Anterix during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $40.82 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $66.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.70.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,549.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 5,680 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $243,501.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,955.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

