2,400 Shares in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,712,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,238,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,488,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,659,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,671,000 after buying an additional 24,285 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 721,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,426,000 after buying an additional 82,904 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,912,000 after acquiring an additional 29,924 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $70.97 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $168.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,231,181.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii (Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.