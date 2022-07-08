31,480 Shares in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Purchased by Tobam

Tobam acquired a new position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,480 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Enerplus by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ERF. StockNews.com cut shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $18.58.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

