3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives $20.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

DDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $106,480.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,159. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim D. Kever acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 404,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,756.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,654,231 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $79,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,740 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,342 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $78,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,200 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,550,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $119,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,274 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 4,942.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,250 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,400 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,604,186 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after acquiring an additional 884,823 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.67 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

