3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in 3M were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $130.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $203.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.64.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

