42,800 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2022

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 32,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

