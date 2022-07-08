455 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,796,302,000 after acquiring an additional 664,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,620,762,000 after purchasing an additional 54,510 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,469,000 after purchasing an additional 72,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $646,546,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,811,000 after buying an additional 105,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

WST opened at $320.26 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.89 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.26.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

