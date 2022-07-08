4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) and Its Competitors Financial Contrast

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) is one of 263 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare 4D Molecular Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 4D Molecular Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 4D Molecular Therapeutics $18.04 million -$71.32 million -2.95 4D Molecular Therapeutics Competitors $768.96 million $145.90 million -0.17

4D Molecular Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 4D Molecular Therapeutics. 4D Molecular Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.6% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 4D Molecular Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 4D Molecular Therapeutics -470.82% -30.09% -27.68% 4D Molecular Therapeutics Competitors -4,502.06% -64.82% -29.96%

Risk & Volatility

4D Molecular Therapeutics has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.75, suggesting that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 4D Molecular Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 4D Molecular Therapeutics Competitors 585 3414 10115 147 2.69

4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 218.63%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 89.88%. Given 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe 4D Molecular Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

4D Molecular Therapeutics beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. Its two IND candidates are 4D-150 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and 4D-710 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis lung disease. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has research and collaboration arrangements with uniQure; CRF; Roche; and CFF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

