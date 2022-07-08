55,062 Shares in Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIY) Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.37% of Franklin FTSE Italy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Franklin FTSE Italy ETF stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Italy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22.

