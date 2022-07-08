7,195 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,195 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 34,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $140.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

