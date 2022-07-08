84 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Bought by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 17.7% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $351.83 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.71.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

