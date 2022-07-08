abrdn (LON:ABDN) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 187 to GBX 180. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. abrdn traded as low as GBX 148.75 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 148.95 ($1.80), with a volume of 4581951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.55 ($1.87).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.15) to GBX 195 ($2.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.28) to GBX 225 ($2.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.54) price objective on shares of abrdn in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 190 ($2.30) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.82) price objective on shares of abrdn in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 190.71 ($2.31).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 178.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 206. The company has a market capitalization of £3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 350.00.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

