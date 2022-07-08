Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $2,346,198,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $518,188,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after acquiring an additional 817,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,158,583,000 after acquiring an additional 772,476 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $234,005,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN stock opened at $279.40 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $176.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.40.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.03.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

