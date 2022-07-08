Adrian Sainsbury Buys 15 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,011 ($12.24) per share, for a total transaction of £151.65 ($183.64).
Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 6th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 14 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,100 ($13.32) per share, for a total transaction of £154 ($186.49).
- On Thursday, May 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 13 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,086 ($13.15) per share, for a total transaction of £141.18 ($170.96).
Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 1,036 ($12.55) on Friday. Close Brothers Group plc has a one year low of GBX 975 ($11.81) and a one year high of GBX 1,633 ($19.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,060.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,183.75.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.
