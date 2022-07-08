Adrian Sainsbury Buys 15 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,011 ($12.24) per share, for a total transaction of £151.65 ($183.64).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 14 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,100 ($13.32) per share, for a total transaction of £154 ($186.49).

On Thursday, May 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 13 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,086 ($13.15) per share, for a total transaction of £141.18 ($170.96).

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 1,036 ($12.55) on Friday. Close Brothers Group plc has a one year low of GBX 975 ($11.81) and a one year high of GBX 1,633 ($19.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,060.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,183.75.

Several brokerages have commented on CBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($18.65) to GBX 1,370 ($16.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital raised Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($17.92) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,540.40 ($18.65).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

