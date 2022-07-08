Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.75 to C$14.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $6.68 on Thursday. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 90.22% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

