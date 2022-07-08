Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $3.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADVM. Chardan Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.60.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dawn Svoronos purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 762,462 shares in the company, valued at $846,332.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 116,925 shares of company stock worth $111,945. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 992,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 553,155 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 996.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 260,211 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 503,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 158,055 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

