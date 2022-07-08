AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 241.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $27.19.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell purchased 9,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,982.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Walker acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

