AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 511.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 42,820 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

HQH opened at $19.51 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

