AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRC. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.22. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.41 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

